Guernsey firms call for suspension of tourism board
- Published
A group representing Guernsey's hospitality businesses has called for a board that manages tourism on the island to be suspended.
In a letter to States members, the Guernsey Hospitality Association (GHA) asked for the Tourism Management Board (TMB) to be halted.
It questioned the independence of the board and said it believed another model was needed.
The TMB was set up in December 2022 to promote the island's tourism industry.
Hannah Beacom, managing director of Island Coachways, was made chair of the organisation in January.
In the letter, the GHA said the TMB was "unilaterally imposed" on the industry by the Committee for Economic Development (CfED).
It called for a "brand-new entity" that is "truly independent" and has "adequate funds" to help shape the island's post-pandemic tourism strategy.
The letter said the GHA was "committed to investing for growth, not sleepwalk towards a path of managing decline".
The group recommended a shadow board of government and industry figures be appointed to discuss the way forward.
The CfED has been contacted for comment.
