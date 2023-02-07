Guernsey autism centre is building boss's proudest job
The outgoing CEO of Guernsey's biggest housebuilder says one of his proudest achievements was building new accommodation for people with autism.
Steve Williams is set to leave the Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) at the end of the month after 17 years in the post.
The new accommodation at Le Vieux Jardin was finished in 2019.
It has allowed people with autism who were housed in the UK, to live in Guernsey.
The project was a partnership between the GHA, the States of Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care (HSC) and the Committee for Employment and Social Security (ESS).
Mr Williams said he was also pleased to have completed new supported living accommodation in the Vale and St Martins.
The new housing for people with autism was specifically designed to make life easier or less stressful for those with autism.
It included externally accessible utilities to prevent disturbance of tenants alongside assistive technology to keep people safe.
The construction of the 28 properties and care staff accommodation cost just over £5m in 2019.
Mr Williams said "prior to this they had to stay in the UK, and now they can live here and their friends and families can see them more easily."
Victoria Slade will take over from Mr Williams, joining from Cynon Taf Community Housing Group in Wales.