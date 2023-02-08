Record number of seal pup rescues off Guernsey
A record number of grey seal pups have been rescued off Guernsey this season, a wildlife charity has said.
The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said the latest rescue of an "extremely thin" pup took place near the lighthouse at Castle Cornet at the weekend.
The pup, named Henny, is being cared for along with seven other seals.
GSPCA urged people to keep an eye out for more injured wildlife after recent rough weather.
Steve Byrne, from the charity, said carers were looking after the largest number of seals than at any other time in the organisation's 150-year history.
Speaking of the latest rescue, he said: "The pup was extremely thin at only 18kgs so less than half the body weight Henny should have been for the age of around a month old.
"Henny has a long road to recovery but has been doing well."