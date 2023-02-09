Independent review of IT outages announced
An independent review into last year's States IT outages is set to be undertaken by PwC.
Guernsey's government is also conducting its own internal review of the incident which saw the States' IT collapse for days.
Last year President of Policy and Resources Deputy Peter Ferbrache branded the outages as not good enough.
After pressure from States Members he's agreed to an independent assessment of what has happened.
He said the Policy and Resources Committee had "received requests from States Members that there should be some additional independent scrutiny of the review, which it has agreed to, on the basis that it is important to give the community confidence that the issues have been identified and are being addressed."
The States has committed to make the findings of both reviews public, but at the moment the timescale is unknown.