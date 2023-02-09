Alderney Airport: Pilot hit runway lights after sun obscured view
A light plane crashed into the runway lights at Alderney Airport after the sun obscured the pilot's visibility, an investigation found.
The report by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch said the plane was damaged beyond repair after striking several light masts approaching the runway.
The crash happened at about 16:15 on 9 September 2022.
The pilot, 83, and two passengers were uninjured.
Investigators said the pilot descended below the glidepath while coming into land after the glare from the sun obscured his visibility.
The aircraft struck the last three approach lights and then a threshold light before reaching the runway.
A scratched windshield "exacerbated" the glare from the sun.
Investigators said: "Despite the poor visual references, the pilot did not consider a go-around as he was sure the aircraft was correctly positioned."
The aircraft, which stopped on a grass runway, had significant damage to its wings and the propeller blade.