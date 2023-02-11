Surrender period to hand in illegal weapons in Alderney
Islanders with dangerous weapons can surrender them without facing prosecution during a two week relief period in Alderney.
The States of Alderney and Guernsey Police announced a "period of dangerous weapons surrender" will take place from Tuesday 14 to Tuesday 28 February.
Weapons accepted include illegally held firearms, flare guns and any knives.
Sgt James Taylor from Alderney Police said weapons handed in during the period would be "safely disposed of".
"This is a public safety exercise and provides an opportunity for Islanders to hand in any firearms or other weapons that they may have possession of, or may have inherited, in order for them to be safely disposed of," he said.
Anyone "regardless of circumstance" can safely hand over unwanted weapons without being referred for prosecution for unlawful possession.
The list of weapons that will be accepted include:
- Illegally held firearms or ammunition (with or without a dangerous weapons certificate)
- Unwanted firearms or ammunition
- Imitation firearms and air weapons
- BB guns
- Spear guns and crossbows
- Any knives or bladed articles
- Flare guns and flares
Temporary Chief Executive Liz Maurice, who is responsible for granting weapons certificates in Alderney, said anyone can come forward.
She said "the surrender includes ammunition, knives and other bladed weapons".
Weapons will be accepted at Alderney police station, and they must be unloaded with ammunition carried separately.
Any person handling the weapon will be required to complete a surrender or destruction notice for it.
