Calls for more Guernsey bell ringers ahead of Coronation
Guernsey bell ringers are calling for new recruits ahead of the Royal Coronation in May.
Churches across the island will join in the national 'Ring for the King' for the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
Duncan Loweth, tower captain at the Town Hall, said the church needed more recruits for the historical moment.
"For the Coronation there will be an expectation that all churches in the British Isles will ring," he said.
"The bells in the British Isles mark these occasions, they marked the passing of the Queen, they marked the proclamation of the King, they are rung to publicly announce things and commemorate things and being part of that is quite special and quite important that we keep that tradition going."
Mr Loweth said the job was a physical and mental challenge.
He said: "It's enjoyable to do, it's a challenge, it's not easy and although it's got two different aspects to it, it's the physical bit of actually getting the timing right, getting used to pulling the right amount.
"We have to do it from memory, so it's like a physical challenge, pull the rope and catch it and keep going and not dropping, but it's also that mental challenge of weaving your bell around everyone else."
A seven-week course will be held to teach new recruits.
