Guernsey anti-discrimination law 'States' biggest success'
Passing Guernsey's first anti-discrimination legislation has been hailed by deputies as the biggest achievement of the current States.
Changes to secondary education, including plans to build a new sixth form centre, have been highlighted as the biggest disappointment.
Deputies also said a lack of progress on sorting States' finances and harbour redevelopment was frustrating.
Only one States member said they would definitely stand again for election.
The BBC contacted all 38 deputies to ask what they thought had been the best achievement of this States so far, with 20 responding.
Other questions put to them included what was the biggest disappointment of this States and what did they hope the States could realistically achieve before the end of this term.
They were also asked whether they were planning to stand again at the 2025 general election.
Nine deputies declared that the best achievement of this assembly was finally agreeing on making it illegal to discriminate on the grounds of race, disability and sexuality.
That is set to start coming into force in October.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said she was "pleased" the law had been approved, but also felt Guernsey was still "playing catch up" with the rest of the world on tackling discrimination.
Eight members who replied said their biggest disappointment was reforms to secondary education.
Deputy Victoria Oliver said education was "back to square one" and "we're not improving students' standards".
"If anything, since the loss of selection, it's not as good," she said
Guernsey's States voted to get rid of selection at 11 in 2016, with politicians also backing a move in 2021 to build a new sixth form centre at Les Ozouets.
Committee for Education, Sport and Culture member Deputy Sue Aldwell said the sixth form centre move was one of the best things this assembly had done.
"We are now on the journey of meeting the needs of the community, providing outstanding leadership and governance, enabling high quality learning and excellent outcomes for the future," she said.
Seven States members pointed to the decision to spend £12m of public money supporting Sure in rolling out fibre broadband to every household in Guernsey as one of the best decisions of the current government.
Deputy Andy Cameron said it was "a good achievement and "one of the few times" the assembly was in "complete agreement".
Only Deputy Adrian Gabriel said he would be standing again for election.
Others who replied said they could not commit with more than two years until the end of the term.
Deputy Lester Queripel said he did not have time to reply as he was "up to my eyes in it as usual."
