Bailiff launches fund for earthquake victims
- Published
Guernsey's bailiff has opened a disaster relief fund for people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Money raised will be passed to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to provide medical treatment and other essentials.
The earthquakes are known to have killed almost 40,000 people in the two countries.
"We know that any donation, however small, will be well-received through the DEC's partner charities and will be put to good use," said Bailiff Richard McMahon.