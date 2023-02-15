Guernsey GST proposals to dominate States' sitting
Introducing a goods and sales tax (GST) in Guernsey is expected to once again dominate discussions in the island's States on Wednesday.
Politicians may spend the rest of the week looking at how public services in the future can be funded.
The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) has three proposals, with its preferred one including the introduction of a 5% GST.
It said it believed more money was needed to sustain public services.
They said with people living longer services like those within Health and Social Care would need to be used more by islanders.
As well as a proposed 5% GST the plan includes a new 15% rate of income tax for earnings under £30,000 as well as higher income tax allowances and social security contribution reforms.
P&R, the island's top committee has also put forward two alternatives; a Plan B - which would involve charges such as paid parking, £16m of budget cuts and higher social security contributions; alongside a big hike in property tax - and a Plan C that is £31m worth of budget cuts.
Deputies Gavin St Pier and Heidi Soulsby have put forward a Plan D, which includes enough spending cuts to do away with the need for a GST.
They have two stages in their proposals.
The first centres on spending restraint and social security reforms, while the second looks at what is being spent on capital projects and new ways of raising money.
