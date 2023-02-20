Duplicate Guernsey waste bills sent after printing error
About 3,000 duplicate bills for an annual waste and recycling charge for Guernsey households have been sent in error.
Guernsey Waste apologised for the error and said it "appears to have been a mistake during printing".
Production of bills is outsourced to a local company, the service said in a statement.
It said households that receive two copies of the same bill should ignore the copy.
Sarah Robinson, operations manager, said the mistake might have occurred after the print run was set to colour before it was switched to black and white.
"From the information we have been provided, it appears that around 3,000 invoices are affected," she said.
"Some customers own more than one property, so it could impact more than one of their invoices.
"Anyone who receives two copies of their bill can check the invoice numbers, and if they are identical please ignore the duplicate.
"As this appears to have been an error by the printer, they will be absorbing any additional costs."