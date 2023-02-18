Guernsey dairy farmers to get more aid amid crisis
Guernsey's dairy farmers are set for another emergency grant.
It follows a decision in 2022 to give the island's 12 farmers an emergency subsidy of £486,000.
At the time Guernsey's Farmers Association (GFA) warned the industry was in "crisis" because of rising costs caused by the war in Ukraine.
The BBC understands the States is set to give about £500,000 to farmers after the GFA said without further help from the government, milk prices could rise.
The last grant payment from the 2022 emergency subsidy was made in January.
Guernsey's Environment and Infrastructure Committee is currently leading a review of the island's dairy sector, to look at its future viability.
