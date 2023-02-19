Alderney by-election: Smithurst wins by 280 votes to 185
Derwent Smithurst has been elected to the States of Alderney.
Estate agent Mr Smithurst won the election with 280 votes to 185 for Frederick George Fisher III and he will serve until the end of December 2026.
This was the first election on the island since the voting age was lowered to 16.
In November, four members were elected to the States without an election, because there were four nominees for five positions.
