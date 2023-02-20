Pedestrian injured in Guernsey car crash
A woman has been injured in a car crash in Guernsey.
The collision happened near a pedestrian crossing in The Bridge at about 11:30 GMT, Guernsey Police said.
A witness told BBC Guernsey a number of bystanders helped lift the car on its side to help free the woman, who was left trapped underneath the vehicle.
The Bridge was reopened shortly before 13:00 after emergency services cleared the scene.
Brian Kelly, who was sitting in traffic when the crash happened, said people were quick to help the woman and she was "very lucky".
He said: "There was a white van with two or three big guys and, behind that, was a scaffolding company with two or three big guys.
"Literally, they just jumped out and lifted the car."
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before she was taken away.
The extent of her injuries is not known.
