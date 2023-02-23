Guernsey States' system for vehicle tax pilot not going ahead
A trial of a vehicle mileage recording system has not been able to go ahead, Guernsey States has confirmed.
In May 2022 Environment and Infrastructure asked for bids from companies to run a pilot.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said although there were bids, "not all parts of the tender were fulfilled by those responses."
The committee said it was still intending to run a pilot "as soon as possible."
Mrs De Sausmarez believes this work is "more relevant than ever" after the States failed to agree a package of major tax reforms.
"The work that is already under way on distance charging is more relevant than ever, given the States' recent direction through the Tax Review debate to explore a range of transport-related revenue raising measures in lieu of GST."
"Distance charging is one such measure that this Assembly has agreed will be investigated."
In 2019 the States decided to look at the idea as part of efforts to find a replacement for the falling income from fuel duty.
In May 2022 the States said it was looking for "technology with the ability to provide key vehicle metrics through anonymized reporting" alongside the second element, which is a "behavioural survey of pilot participants".
In its tender document, the States said the data "will be used to create a model which could support a change to the current taxation approach".
