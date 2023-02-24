Two additional events to be held in Guernsey on Liberation Day
- Published
Two new events will be held in Guernsey on Liberation Day after feedback from a recent public survey.
A full display of military vehicles, vintage cars and tractors will take place along the seafront in St Peter Port on 9 May.
It will be followed by a 1940s-themed concert on Crown Pier and then a fireworks display.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the events meant "Liberation Day really will offer something for everyone".
The States said: "The survey sought to understand the community's views on a wide-range of questions relating to Liberation Day, including what matters most to them when deciding whether to attend an official event, which events they preferred, and why they choose to commemorate the day."
The survey received 1,944 responses.
Deputy Dudley-Owen added: "There is a lot to do for an event like this behind the scenes and a lot of people across the community - including some businesses - are giving up their time to help pull together what is shaping up to be a fantastic day."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.