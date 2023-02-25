On-island teacher training validated in Guernsey
- Published
People wanting to become teachers will be able to train in Guernsey, after a new course was validated by the States.
The Guernsey Institute's Initial Teacher Training post-graduate certificate will be offered to undergraduates, those with degrees and current education staff.
Trainees on the three year course will also receive sponsorship, including bursaries, from the States.
The States called it a "valuable investment".
During training year those on the course will spend most of their time in schools working across at least two educational settings.
The course will include subject specific training delivered by The Guernsey Institute.
It said the scheme "financially exceeds" training offered in the UK, and hoped it could "organically ease" recruitment pressures locally.
President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said "growing our own" was key to the future of Guernsey teachers and a "very valuable investment".
She said: "What is particularly pleasing is the fact that the course we are offering ensures trainees can 'earn while they learn' - an offering better than almost any that can be found in the UK.
"This is really important as we want to incentivise and reward those who have a vocation to teach on-island by training locally."
Nick Hynes, Director of Education, said: "The training contract will see trainees complete a minimum of three years teaching in Guernsey after they qualify, to make sure we can upskill our own, they can give back to the community and pass their knowledge and skills on to the next generation of learners."
Once training is complete, candidates will be qualified as Guernsey Qualified Teachers and can then apply for Qualified Teacher Status with the UK's Department of Education.
