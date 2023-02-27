NatWest International Island Games: Guernsey road closures confirmed
A number of road closures have been confirmed for the NatWest International Island Games in Guernsey.
Homes and businesses along the routes of the cycling and triathlon evenings and opening and closing ceremonies will receive information on the closures.
There are three races involving road closures around the western parishes, and three at the town seafront.
Organisers say the atmosphere at the games, which run from 8 to 14 July, will be "amazing".
Volunteers will be handing out information on the closures on Saturday.
The games are held every two years and involve teams from 24 member islands around the world.
Communications and events director Amanda Hibbs said:"The quality of the competition and the number of people involved has meant that we are having to implement road closures. On some stretches the cyclists are expected to reach speeds over 30mph.
"The atmosphere is going to be amazing, so we want people to come out, support the games, and be part of it."
She said about 400 people had volunteered to be marshals.
