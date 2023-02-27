Guernsey charity seeks volunteers to help grow produce
A Guernsey charity is appealing for more volunteers to help grow fruit and vegetables.
Edible Guernsey's Sarah Breton said it was searching for new members and volunteers to help sow seeds and maintain its beds.
Currently, food shortages across the UK are seeing retailers ration certain products such as tomatoes and salad.
Ms Breton said the team was keen to teach islanders the basics of growing their own produce.
She said: "We've got the knowledge, we've got the space and we are always looking for more people and members and volunteers to come up and start experimenting and [see] what can actually be achieved.
"It can be cheaper... but you've also got it there straight away, so if you want some chives to go into your meal or your salad, you can then literally just snip it off and pop it into your dish."
