Guernsey environment committee vice president resigns
A senior member of one of Guernsey's government committees has stepped down from the role after two years.
Sam Haskins has resigned as vice president of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee (E&I).
Mr Haskins said he wanted to focus his attention on his new role as vice president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
E&I president Lindsay de Sausmarez thanked him for his contribution and wished him well in his new role.
