Manager for Guernsey's new sexual assault referral centre
- Published
A manager for Guernsey's new service supporting victims of sexual assault has been appointed.
Charlie Cox will run the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) when it opens as a pilot scheme later this year.
It will be a place that victims of sexual assault can go for support and help that is not directly linked to the criminal justice system.
Ms Cox starts her role on 6 March, having previously worked at the Youth Commission and the Samaritans.
She has been appointed by the Committee for Home Affairs.
Ms Cox said: "It is a chance for me to help drive forwards an incredibly important agenda and help ensure people who are sexually assaulted have access to the right support at the right time.
"My aim will be to create pathways with support of other services and charities in the Bailiwick to give people a choice about what their journey looks like when it comes to making a report of an incident or seeking help afterwards."
Ms Cox intends to reach out to those who have accessed services, or chosen not to, following an incident to learn how their experience could have been improved.
She is encouraging islanders with experiences to contact her.
President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Rob Prow, said: "Ms Cox's appointment is extremely important in the development of the SARC, and making it operational, and will undoubtedly go further in energising this work as she brings very valuable experience with her."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.