Speed camera and driving licence points plans for Guernsey
Speed cameras and a driving licence penalty points system could be introduced in Guernsey.
The States said it was seeking contractors to undertake a review of the island's current management of road traffic and driving offences.
It said it was hoped introducing a points-based system and fixed cameras would improve road safety.
It also aimed to reduce resources and time police and courts spent on speed offences and road collisions, it added.
The Committee for Environment and Infrastructure also said it was looking for guidance on how to identify and deal with noisy vehicles.
The maximum speed limit in the island is 35mph (56km/h).
