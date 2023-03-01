Guernsey hosts 24 Ukrainians in visa scheme
A total of 24 Ukrainians have been living in Guernsey thanks to its visa schemes, the States confirmed.
It said 14 people had been granted visas via its family scheme and 10 via its sponsorship scheme.
The States of Guernsey said four more Ukrainians on its sponsorship scheme were due to arrive soon.
President of the Committee for Home Affairs Deputy Rob Prow said the schemes had been supported by other committees, charities and islanders.
He said: "The schemes have helped give the island, through the generosity of our community, a further avenue to make a tangible contribution to the people of Ukraine who have been through so much, and continue to suffer at the hands of Russian invaders.
"I would like to thank those who have welcomed people into their homes, third sector partners for their support, States of Guernsey staff for the way they set up and run the schemes, and all islanders for welcoming beneficiaries into our community."
Mr Prow said no "end date" had been put in place for accepting applications, but the schemes were "intrinsically linked to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine".
He added those arriving from Ukraine were receiving access to core services and were being given English and maths lessons through The Guernsey Institute "if needed".
