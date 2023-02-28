Guernsey's family history records could be digitised
Guernsey's genealogical records could be digitised in an aim to make the Bailiwick's history more accessible.
The Priaulx Library, Island Archives, Church of England, La Société Guernesiaise and the Greffe have gone out to tender to online family history companies.
The winning bidder will host all the digitised records on its website.
Steve Foote, Priaulx Library chief executive, said they hoped to announce a successful partner in April.
"At the Priaulx, this is a key part of our strategy to make local records available to local and family historians around the world, and bring the library's offerings into the 21st Century. We are very excited about this collaboration and the opportunities this will bring."
Vikki Hart, of the Island Archives, said the island was "falling behind" in availability of digitised records.
"We would like to reassure locals and researchers alike, however, that physical access will still remain the same. This digitisation programme is about expanding researchers' options, not replacing access to the physical records," she said.
