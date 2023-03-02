Alderney weapon amnesty sees more than 30 items handed in
A two-week long weapons amnesty saw more than 30 dangerous weapons handed in to police in Alderney.
Items handed in included shotguns, rifles, handguns, spear guns, an assortment of knives, one decorative sword, a mace and 200 crossbow bolts.
Sgt James Taylor said: "These weapons are no longer available to the public and will ensure Alderney continues to be a safe place."
The island has different weapon licensing rules to the UK.
The force said Alderney's dangerous weapons law included a wider range of weapons that must be licensed, including BB guns, spear guns and bows and arrows.
Sgt Taylor said they had launched the amnesty as "it was identified that there may be existing licence holders, previous licence holders or members of the public who no longer wish to keep dangerous weapons.
"So we decided to provide an opportunity for the community to surrender any weapons they no longer wish to keep."
Alderney Police said it would continue to investigate illegally held firearms and other dangerous weapons.
