Guernsey teachers vote to strike over pay and workload
Guernsey members of a teaching union have voted for industrial action over pay and workload.
The NASUWT said 76% of members voted in favour and 87% for action short of strike action on a turnout of 57%.
It said it would be considering the scope and timetable for industrial action should an improved pay offer and proposals to address workload not be put forward by the States of Guernsey.
Previously, the lead politician called the latest deal the States' best offer.
The States previously said its deal offered a 5% uplift to salaries, plus a sum of £500, for 2022, and in 2023 offered an uplift equal to the rate of inflation, which was 7% as of last June.
The union said the current pay offer represented a "further real-terms pay cut for teachers in Guernsey".
It said this followed years of pay erosion stretching back to 2008.
The union said: "Teachers' pay has fallen behind median earnings growth and pay awards given to other States employees and is increasingly uncompetitive compared with the UK, once the higher cost of living is taken into consideration.
"Teachers' pay is also considerably higher in Jersey."
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the overwhelming vote to take action was "unprecedented in Guernsey".
He said: "The NASUWT has been warning the States for many years that the morale of the teaching profession was collapsing under the weight of ever increasing workloads and diminishing pay, yet these warnings have repeatedly been ignored."
The States has been approached for comment.
