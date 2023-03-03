Guernsey teachers pay dispute goes to tribunal
- Published
A pay dispute between teachers and the States of Guernsey has been referred to an industrial tribunal.
The NASUWT union said 76% of members voted in favour of strike action, and 87% of action short of a strike.
Guernsey Industrial Disputes Officer Stephen Naftel said a binding pay award would be made by the tribunal and there was "no reason" for industrial action.
The States said the above inflation increase across three years was a fair offer.
The NASUWT said there was a turnout of 57% on the ballot.
The States previously said its deal offered a 5% uplift to salaries, plus a sum of £500 for 2022, and in 2023 offered an uplift equal to the rate of inflation, which was 7% as of last June.
For 2024 it offered an uplift equal to the rate of inflation minus 1%.
However, the union said teachers' pay had fallen behind median earnings growth and pay awards given to other States employees and was "increasingly uncompetitive compared with the UK".
Arrangements were being made for the tribunal, Mr Naftel said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.