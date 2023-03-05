Scheme provides help for mental health across Guernsey
Islanders can get help to improve their mental health following the launch of a new service.
The social prescribing scheme in Guernsey pairs people who are lonely, isolated or have anxiety with community-based activities.
It is accessible at all three of the island's medical practices, with Queens Road Medical practice joining the scheme.
Dr Piers Mitchell said he is "delighted" to offer the service.
Dr Mitchell, clinical lead for social prescribing, said: "People's health is frequently affected by what is going on in their lives.
"Social, emotional and practical difficulties can result in illness and social prescribing helps to address these using a variety of approaches."
He added it is hoped the initiative will result in "better long-term health".
Link worker manager, Trish De Carteret said: "We are looking forward to being able to support more people to overcome barriers affecting their health and wellbeing within the supportive and empowering environment of social prescribing."
