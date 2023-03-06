Guernsey tax return deadline extended for second time
The States has extended its tax return deadline for the second time.
The deadline for submitting returns for the 20-21 tax year was set for Tuesday, but has now been extended by a further 10 days to Friday 17 March.
It had already been extended by one week in January due to the States website suffering technical issues.
The States said the extension had been put in place due to further technical issues affecting some islanders accessing their online tax returns.
It said anyone with concerns could contact the service.
Tim Chilestone, director at TCS - which offers accountancy services, said the online return form was saying information inputted was incomplete, making it hard to file the return.
"I've had issues where I've entered all the information into a company tax return for example, and it's just simply said it's incomplete, but it doesn't tell you what's missing," he said.
Nicky Forshaw, director of the Revenue Service, said: "We're extremely sorry for these technical issues, and we know customers expect better, we're working with our technical specialists to establish what has gone wrong and fix it as quickly as possible.
"We're extending the deadline so please do not worry, you will have plenty of time of complete your return."
