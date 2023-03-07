Castle Cornet bridge repair work progresses
A project to repair the bridge leading to Guernsey's Castle Cornet is progressing, Guernsey Ports has said.
Over the past five years £375,000 has been spent on monitoring and analysing the bridge.
The priority has been to maintain safe access for pedestrians and certain types of vehicles for events and other requirements, Guernsey Ports said.
It is continuing to look for a long term repairs solution, including a cost plan and budget approval.
The bridge is a steel reinforced concrete structure supported on granite piers and is prone to deterioration over time, with exposure to the marine environment and severe weather. A firm that specialises in bridges has been remotely monitoring the performance of the bridge under loading, during weather events and in different temperatures.
'Project is progressing'
The £375,000 spent to date included design and installation of the monitoring system, periodic replacement equipment, ongoing data analysis, plus assessment of options for repair or replacement of the existing bridge.Doug Wright, commercial manager said: "Work to identify a longer-term solution has been under way for some time.
"We still have to undertake the design stage, establish the likely costs and receive budget approval before tendering for a contractor."
He added: "We currently cannot say with certainty when repairs are likely to commence, but the project is progressing."
