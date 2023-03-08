Guernsey spending cuts cannot be avoided, says Peter Ferbrache
- Published
Guernsey's most senior politician has said "difficult decisions" on spending cuts cannot be avoided.
Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache was speaking after all upcoming capital projects were put on hold until a States debate in the summer.
It followed the government's failure to agree on tax plans last month to deal with a budget deficit - estimated to be £100m by 2040.
Mr Ferbrache said politicians cannot "kick the can further down the road".
"Guernsey can prosper, but you can't put off the difficult decisions forever," he said.
"You have to make them. If difficult decisions are continually avoided, then Guernsey will cease to be a nice a place as it is to live."
'Edge of the cliff'
Projects placed on hold include the Alderney runway, the next phase of the hospital project and the post-16 education campus.
Mr Ferbrache said the projects needed to be considered again because "there isn't money to spend".
"We would denude our reserves down to almost nothing in four years time and it's a simple and proper decision made in light of the decision the States made recently.
"You cannot... kick the can further down the road, because eventually the can will go over the edge of the cliff."
