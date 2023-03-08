Plan to set up short-stay scheme for French nationals
Work is under way to introduce a short-stay scheme for French nationals this summer, the States of Guernsey has said.
It comes after Jersey announced a change to passport rules for French nationals arriving by ferry on day trips.
The scheme means they can instead show national ID cards instead of their passports on arrival in Jersey.
The aim is to address a "significant decline" in day trip passengers after EU nationals were required to show their passport under Brexit rules.