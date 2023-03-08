Condor buys new ferry for passengers and freight
A new ferry will carry passengers and freight between the Channel Islands, the UK and France.
Condor Ferries said its purchase from New Zealand of a second "roll-on, roll-off" vessel ended a year-long search.
The 125m (410ft) ferry MV Straitsman is currently in New Zealand, but is due to be renamed before starting in the islands in the autumn.
Condor said it would "provide resilience, add capacity and improve connectivity" on key routes.
John Napton, Condor CEO, said the new addition, boosting the fleet to five vessels, underlined their commitment to freight, connectivity and tourism.
"Work to be done"
He said it would be used to carry freight from Portsmouth, offering a "weather resilient" overnight service in both directions between the islands and the UK.
The vessel, which has capacity for 400 passengers, will also boost inter-island ferry frequency and "develop freight services" from France, he said.
Limited availability and the pandemic had delayed the new acquisition, he said.
Mr Napton said a "considerable amount of work" had to be done before the MV Straitsman could enter service but it was a "fundamentally important step" in answering the needs of clients and stakeholders.
The "ropax" vessel - which combines features of a cruise ship with a roll-on/roll-off - can travel at 18.5 knots.
It is similar in design to the Commodore Clipper which already operates between the islands, Condor said.
Built in 2005 at Dutch shipyard Merwede BV, it has operated under different names in both Europe and New Zealand.
The ferry will be renamed and undertake "berthing trials" in Guernsey and Jersey later this year before entering regular service, Condor said.
