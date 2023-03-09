Work carried out to fix access to Guernsey tax returns
Work is continuing to restore access to online personal tax returns in Guernsey.
The States said progress had been made overnight and access would be "restored very soon".
It added when services were restored, the 2022 online personal tax return would also be available.
The deadline for submitting the 2021 return was extended to 17 March 2023 due to the issues, but the States said this would continue to be reviewed.
The States of Guernsey said it wanted to apologise for the ongoing inconvenience.
