Tax return IT problem fixed, says States of Guernsey
- Published
An IT fault that prevented islanders from filing online personal tax returns has been fixed, the States of Guernsey says.
The States said access was restored from 09:00 GMT on Friday.
The deadline for submitting the 2021 tax return would remain 17 March 2023 after it was extended for a second time due to to the technical problems.
Officials said the 2022 online personal tax return would be available at the same time.
A spokesman said: "The States of Guernsey wishes to apologise once more for the inconvenience this has caused and we thank the community for their patience."
