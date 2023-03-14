Guernsey employment service set to handle discrimination
A law being brought in to support the new discrimination law has been submitted to the States.
The Employment and Equal Opportunities Service (EEOS) Law will support the Prevention of Discrimination Ordinance, which comes into force on 1 October.
When in place it will make it illegal to discriminate on the grounds of race, disability and sexuality.
The EEOS law includes "operational independence" from the States for the reformed Employment Relations Service.
The service would be developed into the EEOS to "recognise its expanded function beyond the field of employment law", the States said.
It would also offer free pre-complaint conciliation to help people resolve employment and discrimination issues before formal complaints are made.
The EEOS would be led by a Statutory Official, replacing the full-time post in the Employment Relations Service team, and allowing it to provide operational independence when managing complaints involving the States.
Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, said the supporting legislation would establish the "functions and powers" of the official, who will be known as the director of the service.
"Given the current pressures on public finances, it is important to stress that the Employment and Equal Opportunities Service, which the full-time director will lead, is in part a reshaping and rebranding of the existing Employment Relations Service to recognise its expanded function," he said.
The Employment and Equal Opportunities Service Law is set to be voted on at the States meeting starting on Wednesday 26 April.
