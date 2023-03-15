Guernsey Coastguard marine equipment registration scheme
- Published
Owners of water-based equipment are being urged to sign up for Guernsey Coastguard's registration scheme.
The coastguard said the scheme ensures owners or secondary contacts of water equipment can be contacted quickly if items are found unattended at sea or washed ashore.
Items like kayaks, kite surfers and paddleboards can be registered with the service and marked with a sticker.
The service said labelled equipment could ensure people are safe.
Mike Harris, assistant harbour master, said: "To ensure that all those using the sea for leisure are safe and accounted for, it is essential that their equipment is labelled with our small Water Based Activity sticker.
"This will help Guernsey Coastguard identify the owners quickly.
"Having someone to call when equipment is found could mean the difference between a celebration or a tragedy."
Free identification stickers can be collected from Guernsey Ports customer service centre on the Albert Pier.
The coastguard said people complete a basic identification form before they are issued with numbered stickers.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.