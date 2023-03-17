Extra key worker housing proposed at CI Tyres site
Revised plans for more than double the number of accommodation units on a site in Guernsey have been proposed.
The Guernsey Housing Association bought the former CI Tyres site in August 2022 with plans to build around 25 units, but has now proposed to build 54 units.
Revised plans have been supported by the States of Guernsey, subject to planning permission.
Deputy Peter Roffey said it would address the island's "severe shortage" of key worker accommodation.
"This decision was a no brainer, as it also delivers better value for money for the States," he said.
Mr Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security, added plans had the potential to "more than double the number of homes that this site can provide".
Vic Slade, chief executive of the Guernsey Housing Association, said it recognised the "urgent need to deliver this much-needed key worker accommodation".
