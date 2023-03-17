Condor names second freight vessel after islands
Condor Ferries has named its second conventional ropax ferry Condor Islander.
The company bought the ship in early March to expand its services across the islands, the UK and France.
The ferry firm said it was the first time the ship name Islander had been chosen for a Condor-owned or leased vessel in its 75 years of service.
Condor Ferries' CEO John Napton said the name should "resonate with visitors to our shores".
"Whilst a name may not be important to some, we really wanted something that reflects we have been part of Channel Islands life for just over three quarters of a century," he said.
The vessel, which is currently in New Zealand, will arrive "in early summer" and enter service "later this year".
