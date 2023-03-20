Bird strike causes disruption to Aurigny flights
Guernsey airline Aurigny has warned of disruption after one of its planes experienced a "substantial" bird strike.
The States-owned airline said the bird strike on Friday night caused "significant damage" to the engine cowling, or engine covering.
It said it was working to source a replacement part as it does not have a spare.
Bosses said affected customers would be contacted directly.
The airline said: "We have unavoidable disruption to parts of our schedule.
"We are working hard to source the replacement part and are in contact with other airlines to provide capacity.
"Our colleagues at Guernsey Airport are assisting by keeping the airport open late for us.
"On behalf of the whole team at Aurigny, we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your travels.
"Affected customers will be contacted directly and we will post public updates at the earliest opportunity."