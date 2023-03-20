Covid: Guernsey community testing scaled back further
Community testing for Covid-19 is being further scaled back in Guernsey "in line with how other respiratory virus infections are dealt with".
From April, lateral flow tests will not be free for islanders with symptoms.
Official advice continues to be for people to stay at home if unwell and see a GP if needed.
Public health director Dr Nicola Brink said the move was possible because of progress the bailiwick had made in "living responsibly" with the virus.
She said: "We are now managing Covid-19 in line with how we manage other respiratory tract infections.
"This shows how well islanders have adapted and how embedded Covid-19 guidance is amongst the community."
The changes are due to come in on 3 April, and stocks of lateral flow tests will be maintained for use in settings such as hospital, care homes and prison.
Visitors to such locations are no longer advised to test beforehand, but people are strongly encouraged against visiting friends or relatives if symptomatic.
Health and care staff who work closely with vulnerable people will also continue to have access to tests if they are symptomatic.