Guernsey Island Games announces name of puffin mascot
- Published
The name of the official mascot for Guernsey's Island Games has been announced.
The puffin mascot has been named Jet - short for Jethou, the small island which is part of the Bailiwick.
The seabird went on a road trip of primary schools, and its name was announced at La Houguette Primary School after a children-only vote.
The week-long event will take place in July, with 24 member islands and up to 3,000 athletes competing.
Guernsey Island Games' Amanda Hibbs said: "A puffin has very strong family values, very friendly birds, and of course the Island Games is like one great big family.
"It's lovely that we'll all be able to get back together in Guernsey, albeit it two years late, but we'll be back together here this year."
The event was postponed by two years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
One student said he thought the mascot had "a really big head compared to some of us", and another student said she thought Jet was "really fluffy and soft".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.