Guernsey hospital build projected costs double
A project to extend and improve Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) is now projected to cost about £154m.
A scrutiny hearing heard phases two and three were now projected to cost £120m, up from £50m in 2019.
In addition, phase one has cost £34m, up from £32m.
Policy and Resources President Deputy Peter Ferbrache said "we may need to say I'm sorry it is something the States cannot afford".
The first phase of the hospital modernisation project is under way, with phase two due to start in 2024.
It is expected to take up to four years to complete.
It includes a new main entrance space on three levels, additional operating theatres, an expansion to the emergency department and a new children's ward.
Scrutiny Management Committee President Deputy Yvonne Burford said she was sure people would be "surprised and shocked" by the jump in projected costs.
At a scrutiny hearing in February, Health and Social Care President Al Brouard said the remaining phases of the redevelopment would cost "well over £100m".
