Social rental housing to remain with States of Guernsey
- Published
The States of Guernsey will no longer transfer its housing service and social rental housing stock to the Guernsey Housing Association (GHA).
The Employment & Social Security Committee and the Policy & Resources Committee agreed in principle to the transfer in 2021.
Both committees agreed pending a stock condition survey and valuation report.
The States said the transfer was halted due to the potential loss of finances to government revenue.
'Useful work'
In a stock valuation report, it was confirmed the aggregate value of the 1,649 social housing units managed by the housing service was £155m.
It found the social rental housing stock generated a net annual rental income of £12m for the States, which would result in a "long-term reduction to States revenue".
The stock condition survey found properties required an additional investment for maintenance and improvements, "especially with respect to energy and thermal efficiency requirements".
President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security, Deputy Peter Roffey, said the States would remain "committed to keeping the stock in good condition".
"A lot of good and useful work has come out of this project, which has provided us with a clear and detailed assessment of the condition of the social rental housing stock at present," he said.
