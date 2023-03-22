Guernsey retirement age should be looked at again, Deputy Helyar says

The vice-president of Guernsey's most senior committee says the States should look again at the island's retirement age.
Deputy Mark Helyar, who sits on the Policy and Resources Committee, said it should "absolutely" be revisited at a meeting of the Scrutiny Management Committee on Tuesday.
He has previously suggested means-testing pensions.
In 2016, the States voted to gradually increase the pension age from 60 to 70.
Deputy Helyar said "all major Western democracies" were looking at changes to the pension age.
He added that he was still keen to have a "conversation" about benefits and whether everyone should receive them.
Everyone in Guernsey is currently entitled to a States pension.
"I think there is a case to be said for targeting benefits at one end," Deputy Helyar said.
Speaking about the possibility of introducing new charges, he said: "The thing we don't have a committee for, if you like, is what services should we be charging for that we're currently giving people for nothing.
"Healthcare and elderly care are two of those."
