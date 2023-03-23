Guernsey children screen time on the rise since lockdown
- Published
The Covid pandemic has highlighted an increase in the use of technology in parenting, the head of Guernsey States' Early Years Team has said.
Ruth Sharp said putting children in front of screens earlier could hinder their language and communication development.
The team said it had affected children who were unable to socialise in toddler groups due to the lockdowns.
Ms Sharp said parents during lockdown had relied on "the digital babysitter".
"By that I mean smart devices, in life it's about moderation, we put our children in front of screens very early and what that does is it prevents the conversation and the face to face and the early attachment, what we call serve and return, so that's about developing language," she said.
Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture Committee has been given £5m as part of a Covid recovery package.
Ms Sharp said children should experience more in-person interaction at a young age.
"Anyone who's held a newborn baby, it is in us to talk at a higher pitch, be much more slower with our voices and our language, but also enunciate more, be more expressive, we don't get that interaction on the screen."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.