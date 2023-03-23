Call to remove Guernsey States exemption from building eyesore plan
Proposals to exempt States of Guernsey buildings from a new eyesore rule are due to be challenged by politicians.
The Development and Planning Authority (DPA) has asked for new powers to fine owners of "unsightly premises".
It is considering whether islander's primary residence should be excluded from the new law.
Some politicians have raised concerns the proposals put forward do not apply to government-owned buildings.
Deputies Lester Queripel and Neil Inder are putting forward a motion calling for government buildings to be included, which the DPA intends to oppose.
Deputy Queripel said he objected to the plans because it was the States asking people to comply to rules it would not itself.
He said the new rules "aren't fair or equitable" in their current form, so needed to be amended.
DPA Vice-President Deputy Andy Taylor is not backing the proposals for the new powers, as he believes States buildings should be included.
The policy letter said powers would not be applied to redundant greenhouses and related structures due to already existing laws.
States members are due to discuss the proposals next week.
