Covid spring boosters to be delivered at GP practices
- Published
A Covid vaccination spring booster will be delivered at local GP practices by Primary Care in Guernsey.
The programme will begin in April for adults aged 75 and over, care home residents and immunosuppressed islanders aged five and over.
The States confirmed its vaccination team would deliver the vaccines to those who are homebound and to children aged between five and 11.
Arrangements are being made to send vaccines to Alderney's GP practice.
