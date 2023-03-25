Islanders in Guernsey encouraged to give views on voting system
Islanders are being asked to give their views on Guernsey's voting system.
The Scrutiny Management Committee has extended a call for evidence for its island-wide voting review.
The panel said it was pleased with the level of response it has had so far, and wanted to allow additional time for members of the community to submit their views.
People have until 7 April to take part in the review.
Deputy Yvonne Burford, President of the Scrutiny Management Committee, said: "My committee has been pleased to receive valuable evidence from the community as part of its review of the island-wide voting process and wishes to extend the evidence submission period until 7 April.
"We hope this will allow more members of the public to submit their views to better inform our review".
Guidance on how to make a submission and the full terms of reference for the review can be found on the Scrutiny Management Committee's website.
