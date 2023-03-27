Guernsey looks for company to export rubbish
Guernsey States is looking for a firm to export its non-recyclable rubbish.
For the last five years Geminor UK has transported the island's waste via the UK to Sweden for incineration.
The new contract would start from January 2024.
Interested companies have until 21 April to complete the first stage of the bidding process. The States said the contract for dealing with the island's glass recycling was also likely to be advertised this year.
The contract for rubbish includes the export of the island's non-recyclable waste, as food waste is separately collected and is currently dealt with at a plant in Warminster, where it is turned into energy and fertiliser.
BBC Radio Guernsey has asked the States of Jersey whether it intends to bid for the contract.
In 2017 it tendered for the contract but was beaten by Geminor UK.
